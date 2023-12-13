Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

After their mission, air rescuers have to endure the bitter cold. A crucial detail is missing, so they are withheld support.

Zillertal – This story is hard to believe. An emergency medical helicopter team wanted to warm up after their work was done. The crew asked for hot coffee at a bakery in the Tyrolean Zillertal. The only problem was that none of them had any cash with them. When they promised to pay for their drinks later, they were promptly refused coffee.

Hypothermic flight rescuers in Austria are denied hot coffee in a bakery

How krone.at reported that the crew of the emergency doctor helicopter Heli 4 had just successfully completed a mission in the Tyrolean Zillertal. Then the crew was forced to interrupt their return flight due to thick fog. As a result, they spent about two hours in the cold helicopter.

Their hope: to be able to warm up in a nearby bakery. “We waited around two hours in the cold helicopter for better weather and then – really quite cold – we wanted to drink three coffees in the nearby bakery,” said air rescuer Conny Naschberger to the Austrian portal. A project that was destined to fail.

“We would have paid on the way home”: Air rescue workers have no cash for coffee – and are horrified

Because in the nearby Ruetz branch, Naschberger and his team were refused coffee due to a lack of cash. “We would have paid in the evening on the way home,” assured the air rescuer. Naschberger, the pilot and the flight doctor found themselves in an awkward situation. They would have described their situation in detail at the bakery counter, but this would have gotten them nothing more than long faces.

“An employee made it very clear that everything was only available for immediate payment,” recalls Naschberger. But all the begging and begging wouldn't have helped. The employee in the branch remained adamant and the Heli 4 crew had to leave disappointed. With them in your luggage: hunger and thirst instead of a full stomach and a well-warmed body. The trio then found themselves in the cold helicopter. A German alpinist suffered an even more drastic fate when he fell from a frozen waterfall – and died.

“We didn’t want anything for free”: Outraged air rescuers want to avoid the bakery branch in the future

Naschberger contrasted one thing krone.at It was unmistakably clear: “We have breakfast here regularly and didn’t want anything for free, we just wanted to bring the few euros over a few hours later.” As we all know, that wasn’t going to happen. The air rescuer was convinced that he and his team “would have gotten something in every house in Tyrol in this situation.” Finally, the crew is offered coffee at every hut without asking.

And what happened afterwards? As a result, Naschberger would have sent an email to the Ruetz company – which has well over 40 branches in Austria (Tyrol and Vorarlberg). There would also have been feedback from the Ruetz Backhaus. The case should be discussed with the team on site.

Naschberger and his team were also offered a voucher. But that wouldn't be their concern, said the air rescuer. His crew wants to avoid the branch in the future. How important their commitment is is shown by the case of German hikers in Tyrol who completely overestimate themselves. (han)

