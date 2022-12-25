Air raid sirens sounded again this morning in Kiev and in several Ukrainian regions. However, according to authorities in Kiev, there were no new Russian attacks. The signal ‘safe’ has now been given.

On Saturday, Russian missile strikes wreaked havoc in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Ten people were killed there and 64 others were injured, 18 of them seriously, military governor Yaroslav Yanushevich announced on Ukrainian television last night. An aide to President Zelensky, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, published on his Telegram channel horror photos of victims in the center of the city, recently liberated from Russian occupation by the Ukrainian army.

President Zelensky condemned the attack as “another crime of the terror state of Russia” just before Christmas. Social media would not show the photos because of the sensitive content, the president said. “But this is not sensitive content, this is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians. This is terror, this is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world needs to see and understand the absolute evil we are fighting.”





The Russian-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Kherson region denies that Russian troops are responsible. Ukrainian troops themselves shelled the city in a “terrorist way”, according to Vladimir Saldo, who spoke of a “disgusting provocation”. Russia, which invaded Ukraine ten months ago, controls most of the Kherson region. But not the whole region. In mid-November, Ukrainian troops retook the city of Kherson, the administrative center, and a number of smaller towns in the area.

New offensive

Due to a concentration of Russian troops in Belarus, fears remain in Kiev about a possible new attack from there on northern Ukraine. Previously, trains full of Russian soldiers were reported to go close to the border, but would also drive back with the same soldiers. Russia continues to confuse and distract Ukrainians with the possibility of an attack, according to the American Institute for War Studies (ISW). earlier this year, a Russian lightning offensive to take the capital Kiev failed.

Presidents Putin (left) and Lukashenko will have consultations tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. © via REUTERS



The ISW experts believe that such an attack is still unlikely, but possible. The recent establishment of a field hospital by the Russians is seen as an indication that something is bubbling. “Field hospitals are not necessary for exercises and can be an indication of preparation for combat operations,” ISW said.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is politically and financially dependent on Moscow, has made his military bases available for attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Ukraine therefore considers Belarus as a country that is waging war against Kiev. On the other hand, Lukashenko, who arrived in Moscow yesterday for a visit, stressed that he is not joining the war. Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on December 26-27 for an informal Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit.

Christmas blessing

Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the “pointless” war in Ukraine in his traditional Christmas blessing urbi et orbi (for the city and for the world). “May the Lord inspire us to concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all who suffer, and may He enlighten the spirits of those who have the power to silence the guns and put an immediate end to this senseless war.” said the prelate from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. See also Zelensky claims Russia controls 20% of Ukraine's territory The leader of the Roman Catholic Church also called for food to be stopped as a weapon. “Every war provokes hunger and food is used as a weapon, so it cannot be distributed to populations that are already suffering,” he told the thousands of worshipers who had gathered in the square in front of the church. The pope called for agreements to be made “to make food exclusively an instrument of peace.”

Pope Francis, who is increasingly dependent on a wheelchair due to chronic knee problems, spoke the Christmas blessing standing. ©AFP



The year 2022 was, according to the king, “complicated and difficult, and still is.” “We continue to experience the suffering of the Ukrainian people with deep sadness. We think of the Ukrainian refugees in Spain and all their compatriots, even more today, and show our affection.”

