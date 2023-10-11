Air raid sirens sounded again in the central regions of Israel, the country’s Defense Army (IDF) announced on October 11.

“Sirens were heard in the city of Rehovot, in Rishon LeZion and in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip,” the report said.

On Wednesday, air raid warnings sounded throughout Israel. The military was checking reports of infiltration into the country’s airspace from Lebanese territory. Before this, residents of cities in the north of the country were ordered to take shelter in safe rooms due to penetration into the country’s airspace.

As the German publication Bild noted, Israel could face war on five fronts at once. Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen may come out on the side of Palestine.

On the same day, the United States and its allies warned the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah against escalating the conflict.

On the morning of October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The militants also invaded border areas in the south of the country. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. However, it later became known that the Lebanese Hezbollah movement took responsibility for shelling three positions of the Israel Defense Forces.

According to the latest data, 1,008 people were killed and 3,418 Israelis were injured as a result of the Hamas attack by Israel. Over three days, more than 4,969 missiles were fired. The death toll from the Gaza shelling has risen to 1,055 people, including at least 260 children and 230 women, with a total of about 4,500 injured.