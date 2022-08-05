Israeli army says air raid sirens have sounded in Yavne and Lachish

Air raid sirens sounded in the cities of Yavne in the central part of the country and Lachish in southern Israel, warning residents of a possible attack from the Gaza Strip. Writes about it TASS with reference to the press service of the army.

According to the latest information, at least two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip were intercepted by Israeli air defense (AD) systems.

In May 2021, the conflict between the forces of Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip escalated with new force. On May 10, the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched a massive shelling of Israeli territory. In total, they fired more than four thousand missiles. In response, the Israeli army launched airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip. Mutual shelling continued for 11 days.

On July 16, the IDF press service reported that two rockets were fired from the territory of the Gaza Strip, one of them was intercepted by air defense systems.