An air alert has been declared in three regions of Ukraine. According to the online map of air alerts of the Ministry of Digital Affairs of the country dated December 5, alarms are sounding in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions and the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv.

Earlier on Monday, the alarm was already announced in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Ukraine, but after some time it was canceled.

At the same time, the mayor of the city of Krivoy Rog, Alexander Vilkul, said that in the city located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on Monday night, an industrial enterprise received significant damage. During this period, an air alert was announced in the region.

Russian troops began to strike at Ukraine’s military infrastructure and related energy facilities from October 10. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

On November 17, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said damage to Ukraine’s key infrastructure since February could be estimated at $100 billion.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.