An air raid alert was announced in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, on the night of January 2. This is evidenced by data from the official resource for alerting the population.

In addition, the siren sounds in Vinnitsa, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Poltava, Cherkassy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 1, explosions were reported in the Kyiv region amid an air raid warning. In addition, explosions were heard in the city of Dnieper (formerly Dnepropetrovsk).

On the same day, it became known that a fire broke out at one of the Odessa port infrastructure facilities. It was also clarified that on the night of January 1, the air raid warning in the Odessa region lasted about 3.5 hours.

On December 31, Strana.ua reported about explosions in the Kyiv region. Air defense systems also operated in the region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.