The air alert regime declared throughout Ukraine has been canceled

The air alert regime declared throughout Ukraine has been canceled. Relevant Information appeared on the online maps of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the country.

In different regions of Ukraine, the air raid lasted from half an hour to 1 hour 45 minutes.

The announcement of an air alert throughout the country became known earlier on July 31. It was also clarified that alarms were sounded in parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics controlled by Kyiv.