An air alert has been re-declared in three regions of Ukraine, as well as in the territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions controlled by it. This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Digital Development of the country as of Saturday evening, November 12.

According to the online map, the alarm has been declared in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Earlier Saturday, sirens sounded throughout the country.

Since October 10, Russian troops have been inflicting massive strikes on military command, energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

According to Kyiv, at the beginning of November, about 40% of the energy infrastructure in the country was damaged. Across the country, electricity is cut off for several hours every day, and there are interruptions in water supply. Citizens are asked to save electricity during peak hours. In Kyiv, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, local emergency power outages continue.

On November 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on his Telegram channel that more than 4.5 million people were left without electricity. According to him, the most difficult situation is observed in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

