Sevastopol Governor Razvozhaev Reports Air Raid Alert in City

An air raid alarm has been declared in Sevastopol. This was reported by the governor of the Russian city, Mikhail Razvozhev, in his Telegram-channel.

“Attention everyone! Air raid siren!” the mayor wrote, accompanying the post with a video of the alarm sounds.

15 minutes later at 19:42 Moscow time Razvozhaev published message about the end of the air raid alarm. The mayor did not share any other details.

On the night of July 25-26, a missile threat was declared in Sevastopol. It is noted that information about the threat of using a ballistic missile appeared at 2:42 Moscow time.