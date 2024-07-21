Air raid alarm declared in Kyiv, writes RIA News with reference to data from the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

According to the resource, the alarm sounded in the Ukrainian capital at 02:46 (the same time as Moscow time).

Earlier, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. Explosions occurred in Odessa on the night of July 15. An hour after the missile strike, a series of explosions followed by detonation continued in the city.

It also became known about explosions in Starokostiantyniv and Kyiv-controlled Kherson.