Air quality The pandemic curbed pollution for only a moment – the metropolitan area is once again breathing too much street dust and exhaust fumes

Last year, the air quality in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area turned out to be more normal than in the previous year. At that time, concentrations of air pollutants were exceptionally low.

Coronary pandemic led to a state of emergency in March 2020. At that time, traffic volumes also decreased significantly in the busy areas of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) says in its press release.

Traffic volumes were also lower than usual last year. The reduction in traffic will reduce the concentration of nitrogen dioxide, especially from the exhaust gases.

“During 2021, traffic volumes were already returning closer to pre-corona levels. Annual nitrogen dioxide concentrations were still low last year, although slightly higher than in 2020, ”says HSY’s air protection expert Saija Korhonen.

Street dust concentrations are less affected by the reduction in traffic. Weather conditions have a major effect on dusting, and street dust can be released into the air with even less traffic. In 2021, there were more dusty days than in the previous year.

“Although air pollution levels have been lower than usual during the corona pandemic, they are not below the new stricter WHO air quality guidelines,” the head of HSY’s air protection unit Hanna Manninen says in a press release.

The most problematic air pollutants in the Helsinki metropolitan area are nitrogen dioxide, fine particles, respirable particles and ozone.

In In 2021, the WHO annual guideline values ​​for nitrogen dioxide and respirable particles were exceeded due to heavy traffic due to exhaust fumes and street dust.

On the busiest streets in the center of Helsinki, the annual concentrations of nitrogen dioxide were even double or triple the reference value.

Particulate matter and ozone also exceeded the reference values ​​in almost the entire region. Their concentrations are most affected by air pollution from outside Finland, so Europe-wide measures are needed to reduce the concentrations. Exhaust fumes, street dust and emissions from wood burning, on the other hand, are local problems.

“Particles from wood burning and street dust will remain a challenge well into the future,” says Manninen.