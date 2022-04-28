To achieve the objectives set by the European Union, the States will have to implement stringent control programs based on structural interventions. All of this entails costs, which however would be offset by the health benefits

In Europe, in 2019, 307,000 premature deaths attributable to air pollution from fine particulate matter (PM2.5, with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers, capable of penetrating deeply into the lungs). In Italy, more than 52,000 deaths, as well as 13,000 caused by nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3). These are numbers that show the impact of air pollution on our health. Various causes contribute to that of external environments: vehicular and naval traffic for centers near the sea, industrial and non-industrial emissions (for example thermal power stations for domestic heating), etc. Meteor-climatic conditions have an impact: air currents can dilute the concentration of pollutants, while that of O3 conditioned by solar radiation is a more serious problem in hot regions. If the air contains high concentrations of pollutants we are all exposed to danger but fragile subjects are more so for age (children and the elderly) or pathologies (such as chronic respiratory diseases). The individual defense is difficult, for this purpose the masks are not needed and the only possibility is to implement targeted intervention policies. In the EU, PM2.5 emissions between 2005 and 2019 fell by 29%: if air quality continues to improve and the number of related premature deaths decrease at a rate comparable to recent years, the target of the action plan to reduce premature deaths attributed to air pollution by 55%, will be achieved by 2032. However, even if the pandemic lockdown has had a favorable impact, it will be difficult to continue reducing PM2.5 concentrations at the current rate. To achieve this, the Member States will have to implement stringent control programs not based on emergency traffic blocking but structural interventions, covering all sources of air pollution. For example, a complete overhaul of city mobility policies, at a time when the pandemic has deterred the use of public transport. In short, if on the one hand some interventions have produced concrete results, there is still a lot to do. Last year, WHO halved the concentration limits in the air for PM2.5 and reduced that of NO2 to a quarter: it will be really difficult to respect them, if not even the old limits were, but if we could we would significantly reduce pollution-related deaths. In fact, it is estimated that 97% of the urban population in the EU is exposed to higher PM2.5 levels. Intervention has a cost, which would however be offset by the health benefits and the reduction in health costs that would result.