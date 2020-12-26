Noida: In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, adjoining Delhi, air quality was recorded as ‘very poor’ while in Faridabad and Gurugram it was at ‘poor’ level. This information is given in the data released by the government agency on Saturday for the last 24 hours.

The Air Pollution Index (AQI) is monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and according to this, high levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 still remain in the five cities adjoining Delhi.

It is worth mentioning that AQI between zero to 50 is ‘good’, AQI between 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, AQI between 101 and 200 ‘normal’ AQI between 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, AQI between 301 and 400 is ‘extremely’ AQI between ‘bad’ and 401 to 500 falls in the category of ‘serious’.

According to the ‘Sameer’ app of the CPCB, the average 24-hour AQI of Ghaziabad on Saturday was recorded at 367, while in Greater Noida it was 355, in Noida 344, in Faridabad 300 and in Gurugram was AQI 269.

The CPCB said that prolonged stay in AQI of ‘very poor’ category may cause respiratory problems, while ‘severe’ level may affect the health of those who are healthy and already struggling with the disease.

According to the agency, the average 24-hour AQI of Ghaziabad on Friday was recorded at 391 while 376 in Greater Noida, 386 in Noida, 328 in Faridabad and AQI 302 in Gurugram.

