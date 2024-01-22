Air quality | Air purification reduced illnesses in kindergartens, a Finnish study showed

When air purifiers were added to the kindergarten in Helsinki, parents clearly less often had to miss work because of a child's illness. Absences from work were 30 percent less than in other kindergartens.

The first results of the daycare study are preliminary but promising. They give reasons to assume that air purification makes life easier.

“Our research has been carried out in the environment of everyday life,” emphasizes the doctor Ville Vartiainen from the HUS group. He is involved in the investigation, which continues.

Vartiainen is also a material physicist. He is now a researcher at the Heart and Lung Center.

Research is part of multidisciplinary E3 Pandemic Response – project. It also examines other facilities, such as hospitals, offices and restaurants.

For research four kindergartens in Helsinki participate. In the first phase, the air purifiers will work in two kindergartens.

In November–April 2022–2023, the researchers collected data on approximately 500 kindergarten children. The group represents all kindergarten children in Helsinki. There were children from both experimental kindergartens and regular ones.

Information about morbidity came from electronic symptom diaries kept by parents. Diseases were not specified. We know from experience that the overwhelming majority were flu.

In November of this year, the second phase of the study began. The cleaners have been moved to other kindergartens. In two kindergartens, the air was cleaned last winter, but this winter it will not be cleaned.

In another pair of kindergartens, the opposite is done. It was not cleaned last winter, but it will be cleaned this winter.

Boring considerable repetition is necessary to obtain reliable results. We get to measure and compare the effect of cleaning on morbidity in the same kindergarten.

There is inevitably at least a little inaccuracy in the comparison with other daycare centers. Children's morbidity can be affected by factors other than air purification.

“The goal has been that the operation of daycare centers would not change due to air cleaning. The intervention is therefore aimed at the environment and not at people or people's behavior,” says Vartiainen.

Accuracy makes Finnish research unique. In the past, there have been hints about the effect of air cleaning, but the information has been inaccurate.

Made in Georgia, USA in 2020 statement ion the effect of ventilation and air purification on the number of corona infections. The researchers collected data on air cleaning in an online survey from school principals and nurses and compared them to data on morbidity.

Corona infections decreased by 48 percent in those schools that had improved ventilation and additionally used air purification, such as effective filters or purification with ultraviolet radiation. Experiments were not included in the study.

A couple of studies have been done in a hospital environment, where contact-based infections have been minimized by all possible means.

Now in the kindergarten, air quality is measured both indoors and outdoors. Microbiological samples are also collected from the premises.

In addition, samples are collected from voluntary families that tell about pathogens, both with symptoms and without symptoms. The Finnish study covers all infectious diseases, while the Georgian study, for example, focused on corona.

Although the reason for starting the research was the experience of the corona pandemic, the results can be used in the fight against annual influenza epidemics.

At the same time, readiness is created to manage the next pandemic. The researchers remind us that measures in case of a pandemic, such as the construction of health-safe houses, are necessary anyway.

“The results clearly show that Corona is spread by air and that ventilation is of great importance in reducing the risk of infection,” says the industrial professor of building technology Piia Sormunen from the University of Tampere.

Building technology is a large part of the solution in the fight against airborne infectious diseases.

Manufacturers have supplied Finnish research kindergartens with portable purifiers that can clean the air locally.

Most purifiers are floor-standing cabinets. With local cleaning, clean air is brought exactly where it is needed. We want to avoid extra cleaning to keep costs under control.

According to the manufacturer of the cleaners, the pre-filter in kindergarten cleaners filters out large particles. The electronic charger charges the particles, which enables the smallest particles to be filtered.

Fine filters filter out ultra-small particles, allergens, mold spores, bacteria and viruses. In a test by the Technology Research Center VTT, the device separated particles from 0.1 micrometer in size. Activated carbon removes gaseous impurities.

Nursery is a good environment for research. Children are in close contact with each other.

Researchers have also modeled other types of environments and obtained similar results.

Perhaps the adult environment that best resembles a kindergarten is a restaurant. The Finnish group previously found out by calculating and testing the effect of air cleaning in a restaurant hall.

Modeling was made in a Helsinki restaurant in the winter of 2020–2021. An aerosol containing a harmless model virus, Phi6 bacteriophage, was spread into the hall.

The researchers found that making the air conditioning more efficient with air purification helps reduce the probability of contracting the coronavirus by 30 percent.

Interesting there was also a result that seems contrary to everyday assumptions. Dividing the restaurant space into sections with screens was useless – and could even worsen virus exposure.

Researchers describe the defense against pathogens using the hole cheese model. Masks, quarantines, hand hygiene, distances and vaccines each only have a partial effect. Each “slice” must have holes. Even air purification cannot or should not be made to 100%.

And you don't have to, because together even the means with holes close the way for pathogens.

Air purification will pay, but the balance will be savings.

According to doctors' rule of thumb, children of kindergarten age can even get sick 10 infectious diseases per year.

In the study, in about half of the cases, the child had to be away from kindergarten. During the winter, absences due to illness in Helsinki kindergartens accumulated an average of six days for each child.

The Confederation of Business by one day of absence costs the employer 370 euros. In Helsinki, around 30,000 children participate in early childhood education, resulting in 180,000 days of absence.

Expenses total 67 million euros. A reduction of around 30 percent would mean a saving of 20 million euros annually.