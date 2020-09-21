Air quality A very thick cloud of smoke passing over Finland turns the horizon red

Smoke from forest fires in the United States turns the skyline red at sunset.

Finland above runs on Monday during a very thick cloud of smoke coming from forest fires on the west coast of the United States. The cloud is made up of a huge amount of small particles that have no effect on the quality of the air we breathe. Thus, small particles do not cause health effects.

“You can be at peace when it comes to air quality. In any case, no significant deterioration in air quality is expected, a specialist researcher Pia Anttila The Finnish Meteorological Institute says.

Smoke clouds from large forest fires have spread to Finland before. Extensive clouds of smoke spread from Russian wildfires to southern Finland ten years ago. At that time, there was eight times the amount of small particles in the breathing air of the metropolitan area compared to normal. Small particles were warned to cause respiratory symptoms in the elderly with asthma or coronary heart disease.

Anttila says that now the cloud of smoke runs at an exceptionally high level, three or four kilometers. Smoke clouds caused by wildfires in Russia traveled much lower with normal ground winds.

“Now the smoke cloud has become the first side of the Earth from behind the cross of North America and then across the Atlantic. In order for such a drift to be possible, it must have had a certain type of jet flow or a strong upper atmosphere deposition, ”says Anttila.

From the cloud of smoke an exceptional weather phenomenon occurs, i.e., at sunset, the skyline turns reddish. According to the cloud forecast, the reddish sky can best be seen in southern Finland and western Lapland. The sun sets in Helsinki on 19.22. In Central Finland, the cloud cover may be too thick.

The reddish hue of the skyline is not related to a forest fire or fire, but is a phenomenon related to the reflection of light. The small particles in the smoke cloud scatter certain wavelengths of sunlight, leaving only shades of red.

“The phenomenon is visible at sunrise and sunset, because then the sun’s rays travel the longest distance through the atmosphere,” says Anttila.