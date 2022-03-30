Dyson got it wrong by two days. It’s only the day after tomorrow April 1st. The joke is already going around the world this Wednesday. Dyson launches the first air-purifying headphones. On each ear sits a mighty ear-enclosing shell, to which a kind of muzzle is attached, which guides the cleaned air in front of the mouth. Now the Dyson Zone doesn’t appear to be kidding, with the press rep swearing the product will launch later this year. So we seriously put ourselves on the waiting list for a test device.

After reading the background information on the Dyson Zone, you will understand better why the British company came up with this structure. So “originally a snorkel-like mouthpiece for clean air, paired with a backpack in which the engine and the technical equipment were housed” was planned. So why not just use headphones instead of a backpack? In any case, the compressors are now in the shells. “They pull air through the dual-layer filters and direct two streams of purified air to the nose and mouth via a bracket that doesn’t touch the wearer’s face. Specially shaped return channels in the temple ensure that the cleaned airflow is kept close to the nose and mouth and is affected as little as possible by external crosswinds.”

It took Dyson six years and 500 prototypes to bring the Zone to market. Just now, when the pandemic is running out of steam. Many people who do not believe in Corona (anymore) will believe that this type of FFP2 mask is now exaggerated and that the headphones are used to cover your ears to discuss infection numbers, the next wave and the usefulness of measures escape. However, the product could be successful in Beijing, Mexico City and other metropolises where people breathe in many pollutants every day. “The negatively charged electrostatic filter media captures ultrafine particles such as allergens and particles from sources such as brake dust, industrial combustion and construction, while a potassium-enriched carbon layer captures pollutants from city gases such as nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide.”









But anywhere in the world, Zone wearers would make you think more of Daft Punk or Batman’s nemesis Bane than a Dyson customer. But the mask can also be removed. So that leaves a pair of Dyson headphones. It is not unusual that non-audio companies want to adorn themselves with such a product. For example, Montblanc has circumaural headphones with noise cancellation. The Dyson Zone is also from this category. Even if the British company speaks of “excellent sound” and “true reproduction” “as intended by musicians or composers”, it remains to be checked in the test whether this is actually the case. Because that’s what many audio companies intend to do. In any case, Dyson is exclusive on how the different noise cancellation modes are controlled. If you lower the bracket with the air cleaning elements, the headphones switch to draft.







We will continue to wear our FFP2 mask indoors and Apple’s Airpods Max on our heads until this fall. And then let’s hear what the Dyson Zone brings.