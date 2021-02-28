R.Air is a good that people often only appreciate when they no longer have it. The current aim is to reduce the exposure of rooms to viruses. Because constant ventilation is not possible or desired in some places, the hope lies in electric air purifiers. There is a large selection of these, most of them work according to a simple principle: A fan sucks in air and expels it after filtering it, using HEPA filters that are fine-pored enough to catch the particles to which viruses adhere. This works, but has the disadvantage that the air can only be clean once it has passed the filter. For this to happen quickly, a high air flow rate is required. This ensures that particles, and with them the viruses, are whirled up before they reach the filter.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

That was the reason to rethink, explains Marcel numbers, managing director of Proactiveair, a company that was founded specifically for this purpose. The result was a product called Ionic Air Purifier IO + that works without a Hepa filter. The device itself turns the room air into a protective barrier, explains Zahl. Known methods of disinfection and air purification are used for this purpose, but their combination in one compact device is new.

And the patented interaction. It works like this: pollutants and pathogens are bound by ionization, they sink to the ground and are neutralized there by ozone. A low air flow rate is of course required for this. The air first flows through a relatively coarse-meshed filter that traps larger particles. Germs adhering to it are neutralized by irradiation with UV-C. Since the lamps are in the device, there is no danger to people, they can be replaced after a few years of operation. This is followed by an electrostatic separator, which electrically charges the particles flowing past, they then adhere to metal plates. When the separator is full, arcs occur, which are noticeable as cracking noises; it must then be cleaned in a water bath.

Ozone kills pathogens

As in many air purifiers, the next stage is a VOC filter with activated carbon against volatile organic compounds. It can be exchanged, but is not required as virus protection. Then there is a titanium dioxide catalyst that removes formaldehyde and all of the ozone in the air. However, this is restored in the next stage using UV light, because the active oxygen is a powerful disinfectant. The proportion in the room air is leveled off at 25 micrograms per cubic meter. This is considered harmless, the Federal Environment Agency only informs about 180 micrograms in the outside air. The ozone has been shown to be enough to kill pathogens on the ground, says Figures.

Because in the end, the air is ionized by high electrical voltage, as also happens in professional air purifiers. Negatively charged ions accumulate on dust particles, these aggregate into larger units, become heavier and sink. For well-being, more than 4000 negatively charged ions per cubic centimeter of air are good, room air often does not even have 100; His device generates 12 million per second, says Numbers, and the interaction of ions and ozone is a unique selling point.

The almost 15 kilo air purifier for rooms up to 400 cubic meters is similar to other compact devices. The coarse filter is easy to remove and clean, the air quality is displayed as a colored ring. We measured 15 to 42 watts of power consumption. In night mode, the Air Purifier is almost inaudible, it works discreetly up to the strongest level. We cannot measure the effect, but the manufacturer submits test reports from independent institutes, according to which practically all viruses have disappeared after a short time. You have to pay 3000 euros for that, but then saves you having to change the expensive HEPA filter.