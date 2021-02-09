Air pollution Research: Alarming eight million people a year from fossil fuel pollution

Air pollution shortens the life expectancy of Europeans by an average of eight months. Because of them, the life expectancy of the Chinese will be shortened by more than four years.

Fossil fuel pollution caused more than eight million premature deaths in 2018, says a recent study by university researchers. The figure is nearly one-fifth of adult mortality worldwide.

Half of these deaths occurred in China and India, and about a million in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan and the United States. In about six Asian states, particles from burning oil, gas, and coal caused at least a quarter of deaths.

“We often talk about the climate harm of fossil fuels, but we don’t pay attention to the health risks,” said Professor of Environmental Epidemiology Joel Schwartz From the TH Chan Institute of Public Health at Harvard University. Schwartz is one of the authors of a report released on Tuesday.

According to him, the possibility of avoiding millions of premature deaths should be a strong enough justification for policymakers to limit greenhouse gas emissions and shift the global focus towards cleaner energy production.

Previous studies have shown that air pollution shortens life expectancy by an average of two years.

The situation is worst in Asian countries. In China, air pollution shortens life expectancy by 4.1 years, in India by 3.9 years and in Pakistan by 3.8 years. In certain areas in these countries, life expectancy may be up to twice the average due to pollution.

In Europe, the situation is better. Air pollution shortens the life expectancy of Europeans by an average of eight months.

New research shows that air pollution caused by fossil fuels kills about twice as many people as previously estimated. The study was published In Environmental Research.

World according to the WHO, about seven million people die each year from air pollution. Of these, 4.2 million die according to the WHO from outdoor air pollution. For its participants, the same figures present the world’s most comprehensive study of the causes of human death, the Global Burden of Disease study.

Both estimates are based on satellite data and ground observations. However, they are unable to determine what the pollution comes from and what the contribution is from, for example, dust and wildfires, says one of the authors of the new report, a climate and chemistry expert at Harvard University. Loretta Mickley. According to him, the satellite data only shows pieces of the whole puzzle.

Mickley and his colleagues built a climatic chemical 3D model that divides the Earth into 3,000 square miles. By adding data collected from elsewhere, it was possible to find out in more detail which factors affect where.

Previous calculations have underestimated the effects, so a new model was needed.

When compare to other causes of death, air pollution kills 19 times more people each year than malaria, nine times more than AIDS and three times more than alcohol.