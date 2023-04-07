Madrid. Exposure to fine particulate matter pollutants in the air (PM2.5) may increase the risk of developing dementia, according to a new meta-analysis from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, researchers report in the journal The BMJ.

“This is a big step in providing regulatory agencies and clinicians with data to understand the state of the literature on this critical health topic. Our findings support the public health importance of such a measure,” say lead author Marc Weisskopf and Cecil K. Professor and Philip Drinker of Environmental Epidemiology and Physiology.

The study is the first systematic review and meta-analysis to use the new tool Risk of Bias In Non-Randomized Studies of Exposure (ROBINS-E), which addresses bias in environmental studies in greater detail than other assessment approaches.

It is also the first to include more recent studies that used “active case finding,” a method that involved screening entire study populations followed by in-person assessment for dementia among individuals who did not have dementia at baseline.

Currently, more than 57 million people suffer from dementia in the world; this number is estimated to rise to 153 million by 2050. Up to 40 percent of these cases are thought to be related to potentially modifiable risk factors, such as exposure to air pollutants.

Weisskopf and her co-authors, Elissa Wilker, a researcher at the Harvard Chan Center for Environmental Health-NIEHS, and Marwa Osman, a doctoral student in the Biological Sciences in Public Health program, reviewed more than 2,000 studies and identified 51 that evaluated an association between environmental air pollution and clinical dementia, all published in the recent 10 years.

These studies were assessed for bias using ROBINS-E, and 16 of them met the criteria for meta-analysis. Most of the research concerned PM2.5, with nitrogen dioxide and nitrogen oxide being the next most commonly studied pollutants. Of the studies used in the meta-analysis, nine used active case finding.

The researchers found consistent evidence of an association between PM2.5 and dementia, even when annual exposures were below the EPA’s current annual guideline of 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air (micrograms/m3).

In particular, among studies that used active case finding, the researchers found a 17 percent increased risk of developing dementia for every 2 micrograms/m3 increase in mean annual PM2.5 exposure. They also found evidence suggesting associations between PM2.5 and dementia.

They also found evidence suggesting associations between dementia and nitrogen oxide (5 percent increased risk for every 10 microgram/m3 increase in annual exposure) and nitrogen dioxide (2 percent increased risk for every 10 micrograms/m3 increase in annual exposure), although the data were more limited.

The researchers found that the estimated association of air pollution with dementia risk is less than that of other risk factors, such as education and smoking. However, due to the number of people exposed to air pollution, the health implications on a population scale could be substantial.

“Given the enormous number of dementia cases, identifying modifiable risk factors to reduce the burden of disease would have enormous personal and societal impact.

Exposure to PM2.5 and other air pollutants is modifiable to some extent by personal behavior, “but the most important thing is regulation,” says Marc Weisskopf.