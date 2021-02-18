Serious air pollution caused about 160,000 early deaths last year in the five most populous cities in the world, despite the contribution of the lockdown measures imposed to combat Covid-19 improving air quality in some areas, according to an environmental organization reported Thursday.

The largest number of deaths was recorded in New Delhi, the most polluted city in the world, where it was estimated that about 54 thousand deaths were caused by fine particles of the type “BM2.5”, according to a report by Greenpeace in Southeast Asia.

In Tokyo, the number of pollution victims reached 40,000, while other deaths were distributed in the cities of Shanghai, São Paulo and Mexico City, according to the report that examined the impact of microscopic materials of the type “BM2.5” resulting from burning fossil fuels.

“When governments choose coal, oil and gas instead of clean energy, our health pays the price,” said Avinash Chanchal, a climate activist in Greenpeace India.

PM2.5 particles are considered the most harmful to health, as they cause heart and lung problems in humans and increase the incidence of severe asthma attacks.

Some studies have linked exposure to PM2.5 and the risk of death in people with Covid-19.

The report was based on an online tool that estimated the effects of BM 2.5 by taking air quality data from the air quality monitoring website, IQAir, and comparing it with demographic and health data.

The tool is the result of a collaboration between Greenpeace, IQAir, and the Energy and Clean Air Research Center.

Throughout the year, the authorities imposed closure measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, including paralyzing traffic in the streets and closing factories, which led to a temporary reduction in pollution clouds over cities.

Delhi, for example, saw a drastic shift last year during the imposition of coronavirus restrictions, as residents could enjoy the blue sky and fresh air.

Greenpeace urged governments to put investment in renewable energy production at the center of their plans to recover from the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.