Air pollution causes 1,200 European children under the age of eighteen to die prematurely every year, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA). Moreover, pollution in young people increases the risk of chronic diseases later in life. It is the first time that the EEA has carried out a study on the effects of air pollution specifically aimed at children.
#Air #pollution #kills #European #children #year #risk #chronic #diseases #increasing
Turkey | Anadolu: Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria will meet in Moscow on Tuesday
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar is planning a meeting on Tuesday in Moscow.Turkey Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar has said...
Leave a Reply