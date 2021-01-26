A new study, published Tuesday, shows that air pollution increases the risk of permanent vision loss.

Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss among people over the age of 50 in rich countries, where it is expected to affect nearly 300 million people by 2040.

Also known risk factors are age, smoking, and people’s genetic makeup.

In this study, which was published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, the researchers concluded that there is a link between age-related macular degeneration and air pollution, which has been shown to be responsible for a number of health risks, including heart and lung diseases.

In presenting the results of the study, the journal stated that the researchers analyzed data from more than 115,000 participants who did not report any eye problems at the start of the study in 2006.

Official data on traffic, nitrous oxide and particulate matter levels were used to calculate the annual average levels of air pollution in the participants’ residential areas.

They were required to report a formal diagnosis of macular degeneration by a physician, and years later they underwent a visual performance test.

In total, 1,286 cases of age-related macular degeneration were diagnosed at the end of the study period.

After taking into account other influencing factors, including basic health conditions and lifestyle, the researchers concluded that exposure to fine particles increases the risk of developing this disease at the individual level by 8%.

“In general, our findings indicate that ambient air pollution, especially with fine particles,” may increase the risk of developing age-related macular degeneration, the study authors said.

They noted that “our findings add to the growing evidence of the harmful effects of ambient air pollution, even in an environment where exposure is relatively low.”

The World Health Organization estimates that air pollution is responsible for at least seven million deaths each year.