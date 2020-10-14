The capital of Delhi, the country’s capital, becomes stifling in winter. Normally in November the smog poison dissolves in the Delhi air, but this time its havoc is being seen. On Wednesday, all parts of Delhi were wrapped in smog. A smog like black smoke was seen near Akshardham near National Highway. The smell was there after the stubble was burnt in the air.Delhi’s air quality is starting to deteriorate from now on. A day earlier on Tuesday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index was the worst in the past 8 months. AQI remained above 300 on Tuesday which falls in the ‘very poor’ category. AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, between 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’ and 401 and so on. Between 500 is considered ‘severe’.

Air pollution: Important announcement of Delhi government, diesel generators will not be able to run from October 15

In view of the pollution problem, on Wednesday, the running of diesel generators was banned in Delhi-NCR from October 15. Considering the seriousness of the pollution problem, 50 teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will monitor Delhi-NCR during winter. The Union Environment Ministry issued a statement saying that CPCB teams will visit the cities of Delhi and NCR – Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonipat, Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur. This team will pay more attention to the places where the problem is more.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held a meeting with all stakeholders on the issue of burning straw, and suggested that farmers should be encouraged to tackle the problem of burning straw. He said that the time has come for us to adopt a practical model for the Parali.