Costs related to premature death, care and lost workdays. Air pollution costs 166 billion euros per year in Europe, according to a report (link in English) published Wednesday October 21.

This study, carried out by the firm CE Delft for the European Alliance for Public Health (EPHA), an NGO platform based in Brussels, looks at 432 cities in the 27 countries of the European Union, the United Kingdom, from Norway and Switzerland.

The report compares the three main pollutants in the air – particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) – and their social costs, ie direct costs linked to care and indirect costs, such as reduced life expectancy or diseases such as severe chronic bronchitis.

London (United Kingdom) leads the cities where this cost is the highest (11.4 billion euros), ahead of Bucharest (Romania) and Berlin (Germany). Paris comes in seventh place, according to the report.

“Our study reveals how toxic air is harmful to health, but also how significant inequalities exist between the different countries of Europe”, comments the secretary general of EPHA, Sascha Marschang, quoted in a press release from the association Respire.

The situation can be improved by public transport policies and cities can reduce costs by encouraging non-polluting mobility. Sascha Marschang, General Secretary of EPHA in a press release

Air pollution in the city is due to several factors: transport, heating of homes, or industrial or agricultural activities. It is difficult to assess precisely the share of each of these sectors, but the report nevertheless looked at the transport sector. He estimates that a 1% increase in the number of cars in a city increases social costs by almost 0.5%.

In France, Paris tops the rankings, with a total annual cost of 3.5 billion euros and 1,602 euros per capita, ahead of Lyon, Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), Melun (Seine-et-Marne) and Douai (North). The Council of State in July condemned the state to a record penalty for poor air quality. To remedy this, the government is counting on the creation of “low emission zones” in several towns.

Air pollution is responsible for 48,000 premature deaths per year in France, and 480,000 in Europe, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA). Figures that could be underestimated.