Nearly 239,000 annual human deaths are attributed to exposure to breathing concentrations of fine particles above levels recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, around 70,000 deaths are attributable to exposure to ozone (O3) and 48,000 to breathing high levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2). All of these deaths attributable to contaminated air could have been avoided by meeting the values ​​recommended by the WHO.

This appears in the report ‘Harm to human health from air pollution in Europe: burden of the state of mobility 2024’, prepared by the European Environment Agency (EEA) with data from 2022. A separate evaluation by this body indicates that almost three quarters of Europe’s ecosystems are exposed to harmful levels of atmospheric concentration.

Despite the challenges of reducing human exposure to air pollutants, The data confirm a trend that the estimated health impact caused by long-term exposure to three key air pollutants (fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and ozone) is improving, according to the report.

Cities

Between 2005 and 2022, the number of deaths in the EU attributable to fine particulate matter (or PM2.5) was reduced by 45%, staying on track to achieve the 55% reduction target outlined in the Plan EU Action Plan for Zero Pollution by 2030.

“It is good news for all citizens that from today we have stricter air quality standards in the EU, but still too many people across Europe, especially those living in cities, are negatively affected by poor air quality that causes illness and premature death, which can largely be prevented by reducing the levels of these pollutants in the environment,” according to Leena Ylä-Mononen, Executive Director of the EEA.

Mononen added: “Air pollution also has broader negative impacts, harming the health of our ecosystems, making it even more important to redouble our efforts to clean our air.”

New rules

The revised directive on ambient air quality, which came into force this Tuesday, brings EU air quality limit values ​​closer to WHO standards, which may contribute to further reductions in the health effects of air pollution in the coming years.

Even so, infrared pollution remains the main environmental risk to the health of Europeans (followed by other factors such as exposure to noise, chemicals and the increasing effects of climate-related heat waves in health) and causes chronic diseases and attributable deaths, especially in cities and urban areas.

In addition to premature deaths, The impacts of living with air pollution-related diseases are significant.

Nature

Air pollution also has a negative impact on nature. Vegetation is exposed to the main atmospheric pollutants and this translates into crop yields and economic losses.

Atmospheric nitrogen that is deposited in ecosystems increases nutrient load (eutrophication), which causes changes in the structure and function of the ecosystem (changes in the species of plants that can grow in an area). 73% of EU ecosystems were above critical loads for eutrophication in 2022.

The zero pollution action plan includes the goal of reducing the area of ​​ecosystems where nitrogen deposition exceeds critical loads by 25% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. Currently, this goal is unlikely to be met, since it fell 13% between 2005 and 2022.

Besides, around a third of Europe’s agricultural land was exposed to tropospheric ozone concentrations above the threshold value established for the protection of vegetation under EU rules. This caused crop damage, reduced yields and estimated economic losses of at least €2 billion in 2022.

Additionally, ozone damages forests and plants by reducing growth rates, decreasing yields, and affecting biodiversity. In 2022, 62% of the total forest area of ​​the 32 EEA member countries exceeded the critical levels established to protect forests from ozone.

18% of water bodies in Spain contain permanent chemicals

Around 18% of water bodies in Spain have levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) – a permanent chemical substance – above quality standards to avoid potential risks to human health and the environment.

This is stated by the European Environment Agency (EEA) in a report on pollution by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFOS is one of about 10,000 compounds in the large group of PFAS, also known as permanent chemicals. its extreme persistence in the environment.

Based on 2022 data from around 1,300 analysis sites in Europe, 59% of river sites, 35% of lake sites and 73% of areas in coastal and transitional waters exceeded the environmental quality standard for PFOS.

100% of reported water bodies in Belgium, France and Iceland exceeded annual average environmental quality standards for PFOS, ahead of the Netherlands (96%), Germany (83%), Italy (54%), Spain (18%), Ireland (6%), Poland (5%), Croatia (5%) and Estonia (2%).

The EEA points out in its report that these data support the European Commission’s proposal of amending the Water Framework Directive to expand the list of priority substances – that is, to include more PFAS – and the need to review the PFAS limits specified in the drinking water standard.

The current objective of the policy of The EU under that directive is to achieve good chemical status of Europe’s water bodies by 2027.

According to the EEA’s recent assessment of the state of water in Europe, only 29% of European waters reached good chemical status during the period 2015-2021.