Air pollution Air pollution is leading to large waves of migration, scientists warn in The Guardian

Earlier this week, a Bangladeshi man avoided deportation in France by justifying his stay in court on air pollution.

Air pollution and environmental degradation will lead to large waves of migration in the future, scientists warn the British newspaper In The Guardian.

A lawyer specializing in environmental cases Sailesh Mehtan there is a clear link between migration and environmental degradation.

“As global warming makes part of our planet uninhabitable, large waves of migration will become normal. Air and water pollution do not respect state borders, ”Mehta told the newspaper.

“We can stop the humanitarian and political crisis, but our leaders must act now.”

A 40-year-old man with asthma could have had a significant deterioration in his health, or he might even have died. This is reportedly the first expulsion decision in which the environment was a decisive factor.

According to Mehta, the problem is not limited to Bangladesh and developing countries. Air pollution is said to affect some 200,000 deaths in Britain.

For human rights and the rapporteur for the environment David Boyd The United Nations (UN) agrees on the harmfulness of pollution.

“It’s understandable if people are tempted to move elsewhere in pursuit of clean air to promote their health. Air pollution is an international health disaster that doesn’t get the attention it deserves because most of the dead are poor or otherwise vulnerable, ”Boyd commented to The Guardian.

In the Environmental Index of the Universities of Yale and Columbia (EPI) Bangladesh ranks 179th, with a current score of 29.56 out of 100 points, and the country’s air quality is only 166th in the country comparison. China’s current score is 37.3.

Bangladesh is therefore not the most favorable place for human health in terms of its environment.

Climate and Migration Alliance coordinator Alex Randallin according to which safe and legal routes for migration such as the case of a Bangladeshi man must be made possible.

“Cases like this, where air quality or other pollution becomes a reason to prevent deportation, are, of course, important steps forward,” Randall said.

“However, these cases do not usually set a precedent, with people moving across borders due to climate change remaining in a gray area of ​​law.”

Globally air pollution causes the premature death of 4-9 million people, depending on the calculation method. As many as 90 percent of the world’s population lives in places where air pollution exceeds the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

In Europe, pollution kills more than 400,000 people a year, and in Finland, too, about 2,000 people die prematurely from air pollution every year. As they travel through the airways, small particles in the air cause and exacerbate cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and cancer.

At worst, life expectancy is shortened by more than ten years.