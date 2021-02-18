Catastrophic results. As the staff feared, it is indeed a dark year for the airline giant Air France-KLM. Yesterday, the group’s management announced in a press release pharaonic losses: 7.1 billion euros in 2020. By pinning the planes to the ground, the Covid crisis deprived the Franco-Dutch group of two-thirds of its customers. A trend worsened during the fourth quarter, with a fall of 75.9% of its passengers compared to 2019. Air France-KLM was also weighed down by a loss of 595 million euros due to advance purchases of kerosene. A common operation for companies wishing to better plan their costs, but a gamble that turned out to be very risky when oil prices collapsed.

These massive losses of activity, “These are orders of magnitude that make you dizzy”, estimated the group’s chief financial officer, Frédéric Gagey. Turnover actually collapsed by 59% compared to 2019, to fall to 11.1 billion euros. If the group estimates that the first quarter of 2021 is ” difficult “ and that the visibility of a recovery remains “Limited”, however, he expects a surge in traffic in the second and third quarters, depending on the evolution of the health situation, with the arrival of vaccines.

In an attempt to curb the losses, the company requested and obtained loans from the French and Dutch governments for more than 10 billion euros. Thanks to these sums, which still doubled the debt to 11 billion euros, Air France-KLM ended 2020 with 9.8 billion euros in liquidity, allowing “To see with peace the year which opens”, said the financial director in astonishment.

Staff has shrunk by more than 10% in one year

For their part, employees are already paying the price. While the group still had a workforce of 83,000 employees at the end of 2019, the workforce has shrunk by more than 10% in one year: 5,000 jobs have disappeared at KLM and 3,600 at Air France. “Plans underway will still make it possible to support around 900 departures at KLM and around 4,900 at Air France”, some efforts ” indispensable “, warned Frédéric Gagey. The same strategy of cuts in the workforce at Hop !, a subsidiary of Air France. The voluntary departure plan provides for the elimination of 1,007 positions, including 317 pilots, 286 cabin crew and 404 ground personnel, out of a total of 2,421 positions. But this plan has just been revised by the labor administration (Direccte) because of insufficient reclassification proposals. As Émeline Fronteau, SNPL president at Hop! : “A co-pilot who joined Air France two years ago would have more priority than a (Hop!) Captain with twenty years of experience”. This decision of the administration “Will not prevent closures already scheduled (…), so it remains a disaster”, lamented Joël Rondel, CGT secretary of the CSE. In total, 8,500 jobs should be planed by 2022 in these two companies, as part of the group’s transformation plan.

At the same time, Air France-KLM is continuing its discussions with the European Commission. The Dutch and French states would like to convert part of their loans into equity. But Brussels is asking for compensation to preserve fair competition, such as the sale of airport slots from Air France to Paris Orly. A requirement badly received by the group which has made it one of the axes of its recovery strategy. In a recent press release, CGT Air France, Hop! and Transavia also expressed some doubts about the Commission’s intentions. “The positioning of the European Commission will always be for the benefit of ‘business’. (…) What employees need to enable them to continue working is to end competition between employees, whether internal or external to the Air France group. What employees need is for air transport to be regulated by the States. What employees need is nationalization with integration of the group’s companies. ”