Russian airlines may start accruing bonus miles for passengers vaccinated against coronavirus. Izvestia writes about this.

People with a vaccination certificate are encouraged to credit from 500 to five thousand rubles in monetary terms for the purchase of a ticket or services. Thus, we are confident in the All-Russian Association of Passengers, the Russians will have an additional incentive to vaccinate, which should reduce the risks of the third wave of coronavirus and accelerate the opening of borders.

The organization considers it right to extend this practice to all types of transport, from railways to taxis and car sharing. The Ministry of Transport confirmed the consideration of the initiative.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that 21.5 million Russians have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. “The results are very good across the country,” he said. The head of state described the situation in the country with vaccination against COVID-19 as stable. At the same time, he reminded the heads of the regions of the need to comply with the pace of vaccination and testing for coronavirus.

On May 6, Putin called domestic coronavirus vaccines the most reliable and effective in the world and compared them with a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia today. The first to be registered was Sputnik V, a drug based on the human adenovirus. After registration passed “EpiVacCorona”, “KoviVak”. The last to be registered was the Sputnik Light single-component vaccine.