The Valencian airline Air Nostrum, Iberia’s franchise company for regional flights, has requested 103 million euros from the solvency support fund for strategic companies managed by the Government’s Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) in order to guarantee resources necessary to face the crisis caused by the pandemic, as well as to maintain connectivity and employment.

The prolongation of the coronavirus crisis with the restrictions on passenger traffic and the expectation of a slower recovery than initially foreseen force Air Nostrum to take advantage of the fund managed by SEPI “to guarantee its work as a territorial backbone and promoter of tourism” , as reported by the company in a statement.

Last year, as a result of the pandemic, the company chaired by its largest shareholder, Carlos Bertomeu, recorded losses of 129 million euros, pending approval at the next ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

In this way, Air Nostrum joins other airlines such as Air Europa, which requested 475 million euros in credits from SEPI, and Plus Ultra, which requested 53 million. The government approved both bailouts, although the second has been highly questioned politically. The Spanish tourism sector has requested aid from the aforementioned solvency fund for at least 1,400 million euros. Among the applicant companies are Avoris (the merger of the Globalia and Barceló travel agencies), with 320 million euros, and Wamos (owner of the Nautalia or Pullmantur group and property of the Springwater fund), with 75 million, among others.

This Friday, the Valencian company presented its request for access to the support fund “to guarantee the necessary resources that allow it to overcome the reduction in income that has caused the fall in passenger traffic caused by the pandemic, ensure connectivity and guarantee the level of employment ”. The company has calculated the amount it requires in the form of loans at 103 million, a figure that it plans to repay in seven years.

The company presented in November of last year a plan of adjustments to the workforce to face the crisis derived from the covid. On the table was the reduction of salary costs by 25% to avoid layoffs “as far as possible”. In March of last year there was already an ERTE for 100% of its workforce, which today amounts to 1,400 workers. In addition, it generates 2,000 indirect jobs and works with 900 suppliers, according to data from the company itself.

Air Nostrum has reduced its fleet by 14 aircraft to adapt it to the decrease in demand, to 39, and has renegotiated fixed costs with external suppliers, new commercial actions or the creation of complementary services.

The company assures that throughout its almost 27 years of existence its “operational quality” has been made compatible with “financial profitability”, which has allowed it “to have solvency and credit quality ratios that have made it possible to sign large contracts fleet and the construction of its own maintenance hangar ”. Thus, at the close of the 2019 financial year, the company had a healthy situation of equity and treasury.

The airline justifies that since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis and, given the drastic reduction in air traffic demand, it has maintained a policy of cash preservation and cost containment, in addition to having reached agreements with the fleet and finance funders. last year resorting to ICO credit lines. Also remember that the Air Nostrum staff has been at ERTE for more than a year.

However, mobility limitations with successive waves of contagion and the sharp decline in demand due to the impact of the crisis on domestic economies have delayed the pace of a progressive recovery in activity and have prompted the company to resort to to public aid, in line with the support that other airlines are receiving in the rest of Europe.

From January to March, Air Nostrum has registered a total of 8,256 operations. It is also one of the airlines that has reduced the fewest operations compared to the first quarter of last year, 43.6% compared to 71.6% of the average, the statement said.

This April, the company resumed 62% of the production it offered just before the impact of the pandemic; and its program for the middle weeks of summer expects to restore 87% of the routes it operated two years ago. Air Nostrum justifies that with 75,507 flights and 5.2 million passengers in 2019, its strategic role is demonstrated by its relevance in air communications in much of the national territory.

The airline indicates that it has a presence in practically all the autonomous communities and the Autonomous City of Melilla, it is also the feeder and distributor of the Iberia Group’s traffic in the hub of T4 in Madrid, it is the first operator of domestic routes in Spain, vertebrates niche markets, outermost communities and routes under the Public Service Obligation (OSP) regime in which it is the main contractor, it operates alone in Badajoz airports , Burgos, León and La Rioja, being also the only airline that offers air connectivity to the communities of Extremadura and La Rioja.

Due to its turnover and number of workers, it is one of the main companies in the Valencian Community, both for its flight operation and presence of its headquarters and for the maintenance activity of its own and third-party aircraft. Since 1994, it has transported more than 90 million passengers on two million flights. In 2019 the company had a turnover of 539 million euros.