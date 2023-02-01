Those who save Airmiles must now spend new savings points within two years. The company behind it hopes that consumers will become ‘more active’ as a result. This is badly needed to give the savings program a boost, thinks Business Administration professor Cor Molenaar. “Airmiles has long since lost its luster.”

The long shelf life of loyalty points hung like a millstone around the neck of the companies involved such as Albert Heijn, Shell and Praxis, thinks Molenaar. Reason why it was decided a few years ago that points expire after five years. Now comes the next step: points that customers receive after February 20 of this year are only valid for two more years.

The 3.3 million 'active savers' do not have to spend their saved miles in a hurry. Old loyalty points keep their five-year limit. But the idea is that the new scheme will encourage customers to spend their points more quickly. "It works that way in many places. Companies issue points so that customers can quickly benefit from them," explains Airmiles spokesperson Ewald van Rooij. Supermarkets, for example, are very successful with short-term savings campaigns for knife sets and tableware. "That long saving led to nothing."

Extensive marketing research preceded this, says Van Rooij. “It appears that people are already used to spending their points within two years. Because elsewhere loyalty points are only valid for one year.” The spokesman does not want to say how many points are currently in circulation for competition reasons. Also not how many points are saved each year. According to him, the number of active savers has remained the same for years, and would even rise slightly. They mainly spend their Airmiles on cash discounts and outings, or they donate (automatically) to a good cause.

Air miles felt very valuable

That is very different from how the savings program once started. Customers literally saved for air miles in the 1990s; for airline tickets with KLM. That business model was no longer tenable, says Professor Molenaar, who was involved in the establishment as a marketing employee of the airline. "We were one of the first with such a program. It was very stimulating. Customers could save without spending anything and the shopkeeper suddenly had data about his customers. And KLM was able to sell nice empty seats."



He does the math: ,,For KLM, an empty airplane seat that was left over was not worth much. But the customer knew that they normally paid 600 euros for it.” Customers therefore received what they felt was a high reward fairly cheaply. That system was no longer tenable when low-cost fighters showed up at the airports. Customers were increasingly presented with alternative prices that were less profitable. One Airmile is now worth an average of 0.5 to 2 cents.

Millions of euros

The ‘mother of savings programmes’ is thus becoming more like its competitors. It has to be, thinks Molenaar. “All those unused points are a huge expense on the balance sheet.” When there was no limit yet, he said it was 100 million euros in unused points, which the company behind Airmiles had to keep available. Companies that participate in the savings program cannot exit without paying off part of that cost item. “Maybe they are now looking for new investors. Then you first have to clean up, so that existing shareholders can get out.”

Loyalty Management, the company behind the Airmiles, wants to add new goals in the near future. For example, Booking.com joined last month. Loyalty Management also wants to make saving more attractive with special promotions, where customers sometimes receive double points. Are the points about to expire? Then customers will receive several messages. Anything to get them to participate more actively. “Actually, we are not interested in the sleeping savers. You benefit from active contact with people who also actively spend something. People who save out of loyalty.”

