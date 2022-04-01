Both Max Verstappen that Lando Norris have good reasons to celebrate after the second round of the 2022 World Championship, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. In Jeddah the world champion won by beating Charles Leclerc in an exciting challenge, while the McLaren driver finished in seventh place in an absolutely non-competitive McLaren. A position that, among other things, could have been even better if it hadn’t been for Esteban Ocon to overtake him in the final meters.

The two therefore joked after the Jeddah race. They get along well, respect each other and, living both a Montecarlo, it’s not uncommon for them to share a private flight back home. So Lando invited himself to the ‘Rosberghian’ Air Max (even the 2016 world champion used to accompany the pilots to Monte-Carlo or to the circuit, especially for very long trips).

“I’m celebrating a seventh position more than Max celebrating a win“Norris told the podcast F1 Nation.

“Did you finish in seventh position? A really good result!“, Verstappen sarcastically added.

N: “Yes, it’s like a win“.

V: “Yes but to get on the Air Max you have to pay, like all. Maybe just David Coulthard (also present, the Scotsman celebrated his birthday on the day of the Grand Prix, ed) he could have a discount, since he is the birthday boy. However, we only have water on board: we’re really well-mannered professionals at times“.



FP | By the editorial staff

