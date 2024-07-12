Rome’s airport is named Leonardo da Vinci; Venice’s, Marco Polo; Genoa’s, Christopher Columbus; and some think that naming Milan’s airport after Silvio Berlusconi is perhaps not quite on the same level. The same is true, speaking of more contemporary figures, of the Palermo terminal, named after Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, the judges murdered by the Mafia and who are, unanimously, two national heroes, in a country where it is hard to agree on anything. On the other hand, few people are as divisive in Italy as Berlusconi, who a year after his death in June 2023 continues to spark bitter confrontations: the decision by Giorgia Meloni’s government to name Milan’s Malpensa international airport after him has reopened disputes about him. Until Thursday it was only a proposal, but the Ministry of Transport announced in the afternoon that it is now official.

For his party, Forza Italia, and the right, Berlusconi was a great statesman who changed the country. For the left, apart from the human sympathy that even his adversaries do not deny him, he was a criminal who used power for his own benefit and the protagonist of sexual scandals. In any case, jokes have already started on social networks: proposals such as calling it a better airport. bunga bunga (the expression about her erotic parties that made her famous) or install bars lap dance in the waiting rooms. The mockery of international passengers is precisely one of the reasons cited against the measure. In any case, it is significant that only a year after his death, the right is already working, and with gestures of great symbolic weight, on the rehabilitation of the memory of the magnate.

The idea did not come from his family or his party, but was announced by Matteo Salvini, Minister of Transport and leader of the League, a party historically allied to Berlusconi. Last Saturday he revealed at a public event that the National Agency for Civil Aviation (ENAC) had proposed it to him and he thought it was great. The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, of the Democratic Party (centre-left), immediately expressed his opposition and anger. Above all, at the fact that it was decided alone, without consulting or debating it with the authorities of the city or with the company that manages the airport, where the city hall is located. “Beyond the idea and the name, it is madness that in Italy a decision of this kind is taken by one person, the president of ENAC,” he accused. The aforementioned, Pierluigi Di Palma, proudly claimed the paternity of the idea: “He was a man who broke the mold.” Salvini told the mayor to take care of covering up holes in the streets and closed the issue: “I don’t see why the left should always decide everything, even if it is in the minority. So the airport will be named after Berlusconi.”

The opposition has already asked for an explanation in Parliament, arguing that under current law, a person must wait 10 years after his or her death before dedicating a public installation to him or her. In Milan, there have been proposals for alternative names, such as the Milanese dancer Carla Fracci, one of the great stars of dance, although she also died recently, in 2021.

A petition against the proposal has already begun online, and in four days it has already gathered more than 120,000 signatures, with the following statement: “We believe that such a significant and representative place for our country should be dedicated to a figure who embodies the values ​​of honesty, integrity and service to the community. Silvio Berlusconi does not reflect these values.” The leader of Forza Italia faced 30 legal proceedings for corruption, accounting fraud and other crimes, but in the end he only received one definitive sentence in 2013 (the first sentence defined him as a “natural criminal”): four years in prison for tax fraud, which he did not serve thanks to a pardon from his own parliamentary majority, but which led the Senate to expel him from his seat as senator.

However, it is also remembered that in reality his responsibility was proven in at least 10 trials and that, for example, he maintained relations with the Mafia until 1992; that in nine of his trials he was freed because the statute of limitations had expired; and that he approved 38 norms that reduced the statute of limitations and annulled or hindered the cases. In this sense, his shadow is still long and his party continues his work. This Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies approved a controversial law that, according to the associations of magistrates, is a blow to the fight against corruption and criminality and goes against the international norms signed by Italy: it eliminates the crime of abuse of power and reduces that of influence peddling. In addition, it limits the publication in the press of wiretaps of judicial investigations. These are old desires of Berlusconi, and in fact, the deputy minister of Justice and promoter of the norm, Francesco Polo Sisto, was one of his lawyers. He has expressly dedicated the approval of the norm to him.

The fact that this baptism of the air comes from Salvini has raised suspicions, since the League obtained a poor result in the European elections (8.9% of the votes) and has been in the midst of a campaign of polarisation and taunts to its own government partners. Salvini knows that Berlusconi continues to divide the country like no one else and has been accused in this sense of using the magnate simply to start yet another row.

His family is pursuing a more discreet and long-term approach to preserving his memory, such as opening a publishing house in his name to publish classics of liberal thought, but once the mess was created, they obviously came to his defence. Marina Berlusconi already intervened in the newspaper last April The Republic to protest an article that mocked the air of beatification that the media in his favour used to talk about him, “a prophet halfway between Jesus Christ and Saint Francis”.

In reality, the Berlusconi family, and especially his two eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio, both surrounded by recurring rumours that they are going to enter politics, still have weight in Forza Italia. Among other things, because they continue to finance it (they have already injected 600,000 euros this year alone). Nobody was sure what would happen to the party after the death of the founder, and in fact his name was even kept on the party’s symbol in the European elections in June. In the end, it turned out that Berlusconi won even after his death, because Forza Italia had a good result (9.5%, above the League), and new hopes have arisen that it will remain the reference force of a moderate centre-right. Its current leader, Antonio Tajani, fantasises about reaching 20%, appearing as the reasonable face of the government and acting as a counterweight to Meloni and, above all, to Salvini.

Before the European elections, Marina Berlusconi hoped that the Eurosceptic parties, namely the League, would not do well, and in June she made surprising statements about the extremists: “If we talk about abortion, end of life or LGBT rights, I feel more in tune with the more sensible left. Everyone must be free to choose.”

That is why Salvini’s proposal on the airport may now be a poisoned gift. Another of the League’s recent proposals, between chemical castration for paedophiles and removing mandatory vaccinations, has been that Rai, the Italian public television, should increase its advertising quota. This is something that is setting off alarm bells in the Mediaset group, the Berlusconi television empire, because it would mean a reduction in its income. This is the kind of friendly measure that Salvini has come up with, and it cannot be ruled out that another one was precisely to unearth the memory of the magnate so that half of Italy would once again proclaim that he was a scoundrel. It is another way of working against oblivion.

