Passengers of Air India flight that landed in Krasnoyarsk are experiencing problems with payment

An Air India flight from India to the US requested an emergency landing on Thursday, July 18, and landed at Krasnoyarsk Airport. As a result, more than two hundred foreign citizens accidentally ended up in Russia and faced a number of problems.

The cause of the emergency landing of the Boeing 777 was the activation of a fire sensor

On Thursday, July 18, a Boeing 777 of Air India, flying from Delhi to San Francisco, experienced a fire alarm in the cargo hold at an altitude of about 11 kilometers. The aircraft commander reported this to dispatchers in Krasnoyarsk and decided to make an emergency landing in the Russian city. Around eight in the evening, the airliner landed safely at Dmitry Hvorostovsky International Airport.

By data According to Rosaviatsiya press secretary Artem Korenyako, there were 243 passengers on board. He also said that no signs of fire or smoke were found on the plane.

After the incident, the Indian airline Air India announced that it would send a reserve plane for the passengers. The foreigners were promised to be delivered to San Francisco as soon as possible. However, it later became known that the flight’s departure was delayed by four hours. The reserve plane is expected to arrive at approximately 20:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time) instead of 16:15 (12:15), and the departure to the United States is expected at 22:00 (18:00 Moscow time) instead of 18:15 (14:15). As a result, the foreigners were stuck in the Russian city for almost a day.

Passengers stuck in Krasnoyarsk have problems with payment

Head of the Krasnoyarsk Interregional Territorial Administration (MTU) of the Federal Air Transport Agency Petr Klunduk notedthat the situation at the airport is calm. Foreigners are being assisted, they were provided with food. In turn, a representative of the Krasnoyarsk International Airport said RIA Newsthat food is specially prepared for Boeing 777 passengers, since most of them are vegetarians.

We supply and feed everyone, and cook specially, because half of them are vegetarians. We cook rice specially for them to eat. The first feeding, which was at night, there was a meat dish, and many refused. So now we have reoriented ourselves a little and provide for everyone. [едой] representative of the international airport Krasnoyarsk

Boeing 777 passengers posted in the airport building. Since they do not have Russian visas, the local support service was involved. In addition, as reported by Air India, diplomats from the Indian Embassy in Russia arrived in Krasnoyarsk. It is specified that they are working together with the Russian authorities to ensure that passengers can be accommodated in hotels.

Foreigners who land in Krasnoyarsk are having problems paying at the airport. They have access to the duty-free zone (duty-free shops at airports), but their bank cards do not work in the Russian system. As a result, they make purchases in cash.

Photo: Krishnendu Halder/Reuters

A similar incident with an Air India flight occurred in 2023.

This is not the first time that foreigners suddenly find themselves in Russia instead of their final destination. A similar situation happened about a year ago with a plane from the same Air India airline. In June 2023, the flight was following the same route – from Delhi to San Francisco – when, during a flight over Yakutia, an indicator of a malfunction of the right engine was activated on board.

In connection with this, the Boeing 777-200 LR made an emergency landing in Magadan. There were 220 passengers on board. The foreigners were taken through customs and border guards, and then taken away by bus and settled in hotels. They had to wait in the Russian city for 39 hours before they continued their flight on the reserve Air India plane.