There was a leak of personal data of Air India passengers for 10 years, passport and contact information of passengers got into the network. This on Saturday, May 15, reported on website carrier.

“The violation concerned personal data recorded between August 26, 2011 and February 3, 2021, and related to name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information, Star Alliance and Air India frequent flyer data, as well as credit information. cards “, – said in the message.

It is noted that the data of 4.5 million passengers of the airline got to hackers after hacking the Swiss system SITA, which provides IT services in the aviation industry.

Hired data protection specialists were involved in the investigation of the incident, in addition, the company is taking measures to ensure the protection of customer information, the carrier noted.

“While we and our data processor continue to take remedial measures, including but not limited to the foregoing, we also recommend that passengers change passwords wherever applicable to ensure the security of their personal data,” concluded Air India.

On April 15, Maksut Shadayev, the head of the RF Ministry of Digital Affairs, announced the readiness of a bill on liability for mass leaks of personal data.

Since August 2015, a law has been in effect in Russia that obliges Internet companies that work with personal data of Russians to register as an organizer for the dissemination of information (ORI) and store all information transmitted and received by residents of the country for six months on the territory of the Russian Federation.