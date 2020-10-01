new Delhi: A special aircraft specially designed for the use of the Indian President, Vice President and Prime Minister, ‘Air India One’, departed from America and reached the Indira Gandhi Airport in the capital of the country today, Thursday, at exactly 3.15 pm.

Proud new chapter for India

ABP News recorded its pictures on its camera just before its landing. This Air India One aircraft, equipped with all the security features, has brought a new chapter of pride for India. Now India too has joined the select countries of the world, whose President and Prime Minister run in the safest planes of the world.

US company Boing has created

Air India One has been built by Boeing, the aircraft manufacturing company of America and its technical name is Boeing 777 or B777 from the company. Technically, this aircraft has been purchased by Air India, the official airline company of India, due to which it has been named Air India One. Being the first three top citizens of India for use, it has been given the title of ‘One’.

Features of Air India One-

1. Air India One aircraft has anti missile equipment such as radars, jammers, flares and missile assessment systems. Due to this, complete information about the distance, speed, and latitude etc. of the terrorist or enemy country is available and it can be frozen immediately.

2. Air India One has a mirror ball system to destroy the signal of the infra red navigation system, which does not allow any missile to move in the direction of this aircraft.

3. The Air India One aircraft has a hotline for talk and video conferencing which works with the secure and exclusive satellite signal provided through ISRO, which makes it end to end encrypted.

4. Air India One has been given the jurisdiction of the Air Force. It will not have Air India pilots, instead it will be flown by experienced pilots of the Indian Air Force who are trained to deal with war situations and rescue aircraft efficiently.

5. Maintenance work of Air India One aircraft has been given to Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL).

6. Let us know that since 1990, the President of America, in the special aircraft named ‘Air Force One’, has become a symbol of American power all over the world. It has also been made by Boeing Company and its technical name is Boeing 747-200B. Air Force One is written on it only when the President of America is using it. It is flown by a pilot of the US Air Force. It is obvious that now Air India One will also be seen as a symbol of Indian power throughout the world.

