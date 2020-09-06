Highlights: Air India is being given a strong discount to the elderly

Air India is being given a strong discount to the elderly. A discount of up to 50 per cent of the basic fare is being given on tickets in select booking class in the economy cabin. This discount is for traveling anywhere in the country. You can take its ticket at least 7 days before the date of travel, which will be valid for 1 year.

This facility will be available only to those elders who are citizens of India and live in India. Explain that every person above 60 years of age is placed in the category of senior citizen. That is, people whose age will not be 60 years till the day of travel, they will not get the benefit of this discount of Air India.

To get discount at the time of ticket booking, a valid photo ID will be required, indicating the date of birth such as Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving License and Senior Citizen ID Card issued by Air India. This is needed so that it can be ascertained whether the person is 60 years of age or above.