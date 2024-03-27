Generative artificial intelligences continue to be at the center of public debate, between those who see them as a simple tool and those who see them as a huge theft of intellectual property against artists and writers. That said, it has been published in recent days Air Headthe first short film made using Sora, the new AI of OpenAI dedicated to creating videos. The group shy Kids tried its hand at prompts. Let's look at it:

As you can see, the film follows the story of a man with a balloon instead of the head, whose life is told. Naturally it is not perfect and, if you look carefully, you can see many errors, especially in the backgrounds. In any case, it is an impressive result, considering how it was made, even if it was alienating in some moments.