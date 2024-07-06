Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations: Yellow air hazard level declared in Lipetsk region

An air hazard has been declared in the Lipetsk region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional directorate warned Telegram-channel.

“A yellow level of ‘Air hazard’ has been declared for the Lipetsk region,” the department said.

In addition, in two Russian regions – Kursk and Belgorod regions – the danger of drone attacks has been declared. As the acting head of Kursk region specified, air defense systems have been put on alert to repel a possible strike.

Also, on the night of July 5-6, in three districts of the Krasnodar Territory, drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked civilian objects.