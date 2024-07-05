Governor Artamonov lifts air alert regime in Lipetsk region

The air alert regime has been lifted in the Lipetsk region. This was reported by the region’s governor Igor Artamonov in his Telegram-channel.

“The ‘Air Danger’ warning has been lifted in the Lipetsk region,” Artamonov wrote.

An air alert was declared on the night of July 5.

Earlier, a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dropped explosives on two cars on the Borisovka-Baytsuri highway near Belgorod. Three adults and a 12-year-old child were injured.

On the night of July 2-3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Moscow and Belgorod regions, as well as the Krasnodar Territory. Five drones were intercepted over the Belgorod region, one over the Moscow region.