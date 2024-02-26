The Chinese brand Oppo presented the prototype of AR Air Glass 3 glasses at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. This new generation of augmented reality glasses promises to redefine the interaction between humans and artificial intelligence, thanks to its integration with Oppo's AndesGPT model. The Air Glass 3, weighing only 50 grams, represents a pinnacle in wearable technology, combining lightness and advanced AI features. With an innovatively designed resin waveguide, these AR binoculars offer a superior color display, with greater than 50% uniformity and peak eyepiece brightness of over 1,000 nits

Access to the AI ​​assistant, activated with a simple touch on the temple of the glasses, opens the door to a variety of advanced functions. Users can leverage Oppo's multimodal AI technology to interact with text, images, video and audio, thus enriching their daily experience with intuitive voice and visual interactions. The Air Glass 3 glasses also stand out for their audio capabilities. Featuring reverse sound field technology and an acoustic design that includes four microphones, the smart glasses ensure isolation from surrounding noise, significantly improving sound quality and protecting the user's privacy.

With the opening of the Oppo AI Center on February 20, the company reiterates its commitment to the development of artificial intelligence. This new research center is dedicated to exploring cutting-edge AI technologies, aiming to make artificial intelligence increasingly accessible and beneficial to the end user. Oppo's ambitious goal is to equip its products launched in Europe with advanced generative AI capabilities by 2024, demonstrating its continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation. Collaborating with global partners like AlpsenTek and Qualcomm at this year's MWC demonstrates the importance of shared innovation. The AI ​​Motion algorithm developed by Oppo, for example, offers revolutionary solutions for image and video capture, emphasizing the importance of industry collaboration for building a mature and integrated AI ecosystem.