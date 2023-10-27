Air France-KLM achieved a record profit of 931 million euros last summer, it showed quarterly figures which the holding company published this Friday. Last summer, usually the most important quarter for airlines, profit was about half that. Air France-KLM’s turnover was 8.7 billion euros this quarter. After publication of the figures, Air France-KLM shares rose by just over 3 percent.

The aircraft of the holding company, which was formed in 2003 from Air France and KLM, were on average approximately 90 percent full. While customers also paid more for their tickets – they were on average 2 percent more expensive than last year. Fuel was 18 percent cheaper than a year earlier. The only major cost item that skyrocketed was salaries. They were 13 percent higher after Air France-KLM offered its staff an increase to tackle declining purchasing power due to inflation. The figures show that Air France is responsible for the majority of the holding company’s turnover and profit. The French branch has a fleet of 213 aircraft, KLM has 110.

Things were certainly not going badly for the Dutch KLM. The company recorded a turnover of more than 3.4 billion euros and an operating profit of 539 million euros, more than a year earlier. According to director Marjan Rintel, the company is struggling with long delivery times for aircraft parts and a tight labor market. She also lashes out at the Dutch government, because KLM is “dealing with uncertainty about the future of Schiphol and Dutch aviation.” Rintel says that KLM is committed to “cleaner, quieter and more economical flying”, but, she adds, “we also need clear and stable government policy for this”.

Air France-KLM aims to emit 30 percent less CO2 per kilometer per traveler by 2030. Over the past year, the outgoing cabinet has waffled a few times about how many flights will be allowed to depart from Schiphol, KLM’s home base, in the future. Outgoing Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers (VVD) has wanted a maximum of 452,500 flights since September to limit noise pollution. Schiphol currently has a quota of 500,000 flights.

Also read

Schiphol government plan for shrinkage less drastic than initially proposed, US threatens with fewer slots for KLM