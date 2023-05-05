Air France-KLM announced this Friday (5) that it had a net loss of 344 million euros in the first quarter of 2023, less than the loss of 552 million euros recorded in the same period last year.

The French-Dutch airline’s revenue for the quarter amounted to 6.33 billion euros, up 42% from a year earlier.

The operating result, a metric closely monitored by analysts and investors, showed a loss of 306 million euros in the first three months of the year, compared to a loss of 350 million euros in the same period of 2022, generating a negative margin of 4.8% .

Revenue came in roughly in line with analysts’ expectations, but net and operating losses were greater than anticipated. Projections were for revenue of 6.32 billion euros, net loss of 340 million euros and operating loss of 294 million euros, according to consensus provided by the company itself.

Around 4:15 am (Brasília time), Air France-KLM shares fell 3.4% on the Paris Stock Exchange. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.