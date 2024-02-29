Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/29/2024 – 8:08

Air France-KLM announced this Thursday, 29, that it had a net loss of 256 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a profit of 496 million euros in the same period of the previous year. The French-Dutch airline's revenue totaled 7.1 billion euros in the quarter, an increase of 3.9% compared to a year earlier. The expectation of analysts consulted by FactSet was revenue of 7.2 billion euros.

The operating result, a metric closely monitored by analysts and investors, showed a loss of 56 million euros in the last three months of last year, compared to a profit of 134 million euros in the same period in 2022.

According to the company's balance sheet, capacity in the fourth quarter increased significantly compared to 2022, by 34.4%, but still remained 26% below 2019. The growth was mainly driven by China. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires.