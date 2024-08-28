Air France-KLM completes acquisition of 19.9% ​​stake in SAS

The Air France-KLM group has perfected the acquisition of a minority stake of 19.9% in the Danish Sas announced last October. This is stated in a note in which it is recalled that, at the same time and as already announced to the market, the two carriers have concluded agreements valid from next September 1st for code sharing and to connect their respective ‘hubs’ and networks, with full reciprocity of the benefits linked to the individual loyalty programs and the entry of the Danish company into the SkyTeam alliance, of which Air France and KLM are founding members.

As reported by Ansa, the operation was concluded within the framework of a consortium of investors, of which Air France-KLM is a part together with Castlelake, Lind Invest and the Danish state, which together hold an aggregate stake of 86.4% of the Copenhagen-based carrier, with a total investment of 1.2 billion dollars (1.08 billion euros).

The share paid by the French was 144.5 million dollars (129.7 million euros). Under the agreements, Air France – KLM will be able to increase its stake in SAS until it becomes the controlling shareholder after a minimum period of two years. and upon the occurrence of certain regulatory conditions and financial results. Air France – KLM does not expect any financial impact from the transaction in the medium term.