Air France’s Paris-Moscow flight, which was scheduled for May 28, was canceled due to a lack of permission from Russia. This was announced on Thursday, May 27, by a representative of the French airline “RIA News“.

“Tomorrow’s flight has been canceled. The reason for canceling the flight is the same, ”he said.

The agency’s source clarified that flights that are scheduled for May 29 and 30 are still on the schedule.

On the same day, a representative of the airline announced that the flight from Paris to Moscow, scheduled for May 27, was canceled due to the lack of obtaining a new permit to enter the territory of Russia.

Part of the passengers of the canceled Paris-Moscow flight by Air France will arrive in the capital of the Russian Federation on an Aeroflot flight. Especially for this, the Russian airline has allocated a more spacious aircraft.

The day before, Air France moved its flight from Paris to Moscow scheduled for 26 May.

Earlier, on May 24, at the EU summit, a political decision was made to ban Belarusian airlines from flying to the EU. At the same time, international carriers refused to use the airspace of Belarus. The EU also called for additional targeted economic sanctions against the republic. In turn, the Belarusian company Belavia also announced the cancellation of flights to a number of countries.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk would react harshly to Western sanctions and provocations.

Relations between Belarus and the West deteriorated after the Ryanair incident. On May 23, the liner made an emergency landing in Minsk due to a message about mining, which was not subsequently confirmed. On board the plane was the former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel recognized as extremist in Belarus, Roman Protasevich. After the ship landed, he was detained.

Western countries strongly condemned what happened.