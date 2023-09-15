On August 7, 2023, the French company, the main airline linking Europe to Africa, suspended its flights to Bamako, seven flights per week, and Ouagadougou, five flights per week, after closing the airspace of neighboring Niger, which witnessed a coup on July 26. .

This airspace was reopened on September 4th.

Following this decision, French airlines announced the resumption of flights over the territory of Niger, but without landing or taking off from it.

A spokesman for the French company said on Friday: “After the coup in Niger and because of the geopolitical situation in the Sahel region, Air France must adjust its flight schedule to and from Niamey, Bamako and Ouagadougou.”

He added: “The suspension of flights to and from Bamako is extended until September 24 inclusive,” just like “flights to and from Ouagadougou,” while “providing service to Niamey remains suspended until further notice.”

He continued: “In cooperation with the French authorities, the company is constantly monitoring the development of the geopolitical situation in the areas where it provides its services and where its aircraft fly, and remembers that the safety of its customers and crews is its absolute priority.”

Air France had previously extended the suspension decision four times.

In response, the Malian authorities canceled Air France’s license to fly between Paris and Bamako, considering the suspension decision a “scandalous failure” to comply with the conditions of the operating licence.

The National Civil Aviation Agency in Mali confirmed that the cancellation includes the “summer season,” which is supposed to extend until October, warning the French company that “your place may be given to another company.”