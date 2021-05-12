The Air France company and the European aeronautical giant Airbus will soon have to sit in the dock in a trial for the accident of the plane that crashed in 2009 when it covered the route between Rio de Janeiro and Paris and in which their deaths 228 occupants, ordered today the Court of Appeal of Paris. The two companies must appear before the Paris Correctional Court for a crime of “involuntary manslaughter”.

This decision of the Court of Appeal invalidates the file of the case that the investigating judges ordered in 2019 at the end of the investigations, which then outraged the families of the victims.

“It is an immense satisfaction to have the feeling of having finally been heard by the justice,” Danièle Lamy, president of the Association Mutual Aid and Solidarity AF447, told the French press with emotion, after 12 years of legal battle after the death of her relatives.

The decision, unsurprisingly, did not please the lawyers of the two companies. The Airbus lawyers considered “the decision unjustified”, as it would be “in contradiction with the investigating judges, who know the dossier well”.

“Air France denies having committed a criminal offense” that caused this terrible accident, declared François Saint-Pierre, one of the airline’s lawyers to the AFP agency. The French airline has not yet announced whether it will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, as Airbus will.

On June 1, 2009, the apparatus of flight AF477 broke down in the middle of the Atlantic and fell into the ocean, as a result of the blockage by ice of the speed measurement probes of the apparatus, according to experts. It is the accident with the highest death toll in Air France history. Among the 228 deceased, of 34 nationalities, there were 216 passengers and 12 crew members.