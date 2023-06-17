Saturday, June 17, 2023
Air Force | US Air Force bombers will fly in Finland on Saturday

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Air Force | US Air Force bombers will fly in Finland on Saturday

This is the first time that B-1B bombers are visiting Finland.

Two A US Air Force tactical B-1B bomber is flying in Finland today. The planes make flyovers at the Finnish Aviation Association’s main air show in Turku.

This is the first time that B-1B planes visit Finland. The bombers make three flybys. They do not land on Finnish soil.

B-1B bombers are large. Their length is about 45 meters. The wingspan of the B-1B is 42 meters when open and 24 meters when folded. Overflights are made both with the wings open and with the wings closed.

Entered into operational use in 1986, the bombers carry the largest conventional weapons load of any US Air Force combat aircraft. The operational range of B-1B planes is more than 11,000 kilometers, and it can be extended by air refueling.

The bomber model seen in Turku had a nuclear weapon capability until 1994, but later the planes were converted into tactical bombers carrying conventional weapons.

