Air Force Two Air Force Midnight Hawks planes hit each other in flight exercises in the sky

There were no injuries in the accident.

9.4. 15:40

The two of you The wings of the Hawk jet training aircraft hit each other in the nearby training area of ​​the Air Force’s Tikkakoski base on Friday morning.

The hit happened in the skill flight group Midnight Hawks department flight training. In the situation, the planes flew at close range in the same direction.

“The planes flew in almost the same direction and at the same speed. According to current information, it was a light hit. It had no intersecting flight boundaries and did not keep a rapidly evolving situation close by, ”says Air Force Operations Manager, Colonel. Timo Herranen.

Machinery after the contact, the exercise was suspended and the pilots of the other planes in the department visually inspected the hit points in the air.

According to the Air Force, the pilots of the aircraft still performed maneuverability tests before returning to the base, ensuring that the aircraft systems were operating normally.

Midnight Hawks is the Air Force’s official aerobatics department. It includes four performance machines and one spare machine. The pilots in the department are flight instructors.

“They are more experienced head instructors,” confirms Herranen.

How dangerous would you describe what happened, Colonel Herranen?

“It’s always an abnormal situation when machines hit each other. According to current information, this was a light-touch type and did not cause any damage to the aircraft that would have affected the flight characteristics and did not result in personal injury. The planes landed safely. ”

The Hawk jet training machine has been used by the Air Force for 40 years. The picture shows Hawk painted in the colors of the anniversary year.­

Herrasen according to him, a “normal accident procedure” has been initiated since the incident. It will investigate, together with the Military Aviation Authority, how serious the situation was.

“Based on that, we then look at the scope of the flight safety investigation,” Herranen says.

“We have really accurate data on the machine’s storage systems, which means we can see the exact locations, locations and speeds of the machines.”

The Military Aviation Authority operates in connection with the Air Force Headquarters. It oversees the safety of military aviation. Its tasks also include the investigation of military aviation accidents.

Last a similar type of contact occurred on a departmental flight of Hawk aircraft in August 2013.

In November of the same year two Hawks collided to each other in an air combat exercise. At that time, one of the pilots was killed.

The Air Force has used Hawk jet training machines for 40 years. The planes are located at the Air War School in Tikkakoski.

The Hawks hit on Friday first Evening paper.

