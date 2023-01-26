Home page politics

Hackers have gained access to the Air Force’s Twitter account. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The Luftwaffe has become the target of a hacker attack. Only a short time later, the Twitter account gives the all-clear.

Berlin – The Luftwaffe’s Twitter account has been hacked. In the meantime, you had “no access” to the profile, said a spokeswoman. However, access was restored a short time later.

The incident had previously been reported on the Bundeswehr’s Twitter profile. “From now on, possible tweets, direct messages and reactions are not from the Luftwaffe,” it said. A good hour later, the Air Force gave the all-clear in a tweet: “We’re back online… Thanks to our IT specialists, it’s working again… Puuhhhhh”. The tweet was mistakenly added with the addition # Keinmachtdenhackern. dpa